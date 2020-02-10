Shura, OCCI discuss laying off Omanis in private sector

Muscat: The Youth and Human Resources Committee of Majlis A’Shura held a number of officials from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) to discuss the issue of an increasing number of laying off Omani employees in the private sector.

The delegates from OCCI presented their views on regulating layoffs in the private sector under the current labour law, especially the articles related to layoffs, and the proposed solutions to reduce this phenomenon.

Officials from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) made a visual presentation that included challenges of the private sector and its impact on employment, and the reasons for the increase in the number of layoffs.

The reasons for terminating the employment contract include the completion of the project or is transfer to another company, high taxes and fees, and high operating costs.

The meeting discussed a number of proposals to address this phenomenon, including prioritizing projects for Omani companies. directing public and private institutions to finance the training and qualification programs of the Omani cadres and reconsidering the current Omanization policy and developing it in line with developments.