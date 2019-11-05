Omani trade delegation heads to Morocco

Fifteen high-profile Omani exporters are participating in a two-day Ithraa-led trade delegation to Morocco.

A series of B2B meetings will be held during November 12 – 14 in Casablanca with Moroccan importers, agents and manufacturers all in an effort to develop new business opportunities and strengthen existing trade and investment ties in food processing, plastics, marble, industrial lubricants and building materials.

Ithraa’s trade missions focus on specific sectors where Omani businesses have established expertise and where there is the greatest chance for success.

Morocco is a growing market for Omani exporters and its mission to Casablanca will help local firms take advantage of the many opportunities on offer in Africa.

“Opening new markets to increase Omani exports is at the heart of what we do and is key to creating jobs, growth and long-term prosperity for Oman,” said Nasima al Balushiya, Ithraa’s Director General of Investment & Export. Given its economic assets, geostrategic position and political and economic stability, many business commentators see Morocco as an economic gateway to Africa, particularly markets in West Africa, territories of growing interest to many Omani exporters.

The latest trade statistics indicate the Sultanate’s total exports to Morocco amounted to more than RO 3.95 million in 2018 compared to RO 3.40 million in 2017, an increase of 18.5 per cent. Oman’s main exports to Morocco include aluminium wires, polypropylene, styrene polymer sheets, palm oil and aromatic products. Imports from Morocco to Oman amounted to RO 3.4 million in 2018.

Commenting on the Casablanca visit, Ahmed al Shanfari, General Manager, Al Shanfari Marble said: “Ithraa provides an invaluable service to Omani exporters like marble as we evaluate and enter new markets around the world. Making sense of today’s fast-moving global economy can be a challenge, but with Ithraa’s support we’re able to succeed. Indeed, their assistance with trade shows and B2B meetings with international buyers is invaluable.”

Some Omani products are already widely available in Morocco and its Ithraa’s hope that other Oman-made products will soon join them, pointed out Ithraa’s Director General of Investment & Exports, adding: “The priority for our Moroccan visit is to raise the Sultanate’s business profile even further.”

Related