Local Main 

Omani students told to be in touch with Chinese varsities

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: The Sultanate’s embassy in Beijing called on the Omani students to stay in constant contact with their universities in China with regard to the dates of resuming their studies.

The embassy had earlier confirmed that most of the Omani students studying in China have returned to the sultanate.

The Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs previously sent a written message to his Chinese counterpart, expressing the Sultanate’s solidarity with China in facing the challenge posed by the coronavirus, and the Sultanate’s confidence in the leadership, government and Chinese people to overcome the challenge.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5293 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

The village at the edge of the world

Oman Observer Comments Off on The village at the edge of the world

Public-private tourism projects planned for North Batinah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Public-private tourism projects planned for North Batinah

Ship for World Youth Oman Committee’s logo approved

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ship for World Youth Oman Committee’s logo approved