Omani students told to be in touch with Chinese varsities

Muscat: The Sultanate’s embassy in Beijing called on the Omani students to stay in constant contact with their universities in China with regard to the dates of resuming their studies.

The embassy had earlier confirmed that most of the Omani students studying in China have returned to the sultanate.

The Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs previously sent a written message to his Chinese counterpart, expressing the Sultanate’s solidarity with China in facing the challenge posed by the coronavirus, and the Sultanate’s confidence in the leadership, government and Chinese people to overcome the challenge.