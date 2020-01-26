Omani students safe and sound after corona outbreak: Omani embassy in Beijing

Beijing: The Sultanate’s embassy here said on Sunday that Omani students residing in China are safe and sound after the spread of corona virus. “The students’ condition is good enough and should not to solicit any concerns,” said the Embassy, adding that it will keep a regular follow-up of the situation.”

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Embassy pointed out that it had already followed up Omani students residing in China and urged them to comply with preventive measures undertaken by Chinese health authorities to handle the epidemic.

The statement reported that, so far, no cases of infection are registered among Omani students. This statement comes in the wake of a corona virus outbreak in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province. According to National Health Commission, China, the number of confirmed cases of corona virus infection rose to at least 56, but another 1,975 virus-positive cases have been registered, and the virus still spreading. –ONA