MUSCAT: Oman Embassy in China has said that the remaining three Omani students in Wuhan region have returned to the Sultanate. According to a statement issued by the embassy, it has contacted all students studying and registered with it.

“The embassy has been in touch with them to ensure they return to the Sultanate from the corona-hit country,” the statement said.

Oman Air said on Friday it was in constant touch with the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) as part of its monitoring the developments of coronavirus.

“Oman Air is closely monitoring the situation on the novel coronavirus outbreak. We are liaising with PACA our airline regulator, and with health organisations. We are following their advice and directives,” the state carrier said in a statement.

Oman Air recommends its valued guests to follow the carrier’s social media platforms for more updates on this, it added.

SEE ALSO P7

Meanwhile, China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday as the death toll from a spreading coronavirus outbreak rose to 259.

The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens and risks exacerbating a slowdown in growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Russia said its aerospace defence forces – part of the armed forces – would begin flying its citizens out on Saturday.

Inside China, Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, was under a virtual quarantine, with roads sealed off and public transport shut down. Elsewhere, local authorities placed growing restrictions on travel and business.

China’s National Health Commission said there were 2,102 new confirmed infections in China on Friday, bringing the total to 11,791. Around two dozen other countries have reported another 137 cases. The death toll rose by 46 to 259.

Related