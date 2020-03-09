Omani students in UK warned not to leave country

Muscat: The Omani Cultural Attache Office (CAO) in London said that it has been contacted by a number of students who wish to return to the Sultanate fearing the spread of coronavirus in their place of stay.

“We request you to follow the developments and instructions issued by the local authorities in the cities in which you reside and not to travel during this period except in cases of extreme necessity,” the Omani CAO said.

It added, “It won’t be possible to allow those who leave the country of study to return according to the laws of some countries, especially for those coming from countries where injuries have prevailed. Also, when studies are suspended in any institution it is advised to stay at home and avoid unjustified exit from the country.”

The Omani CAO urged the students, not to panic and follow-up instructions and developments in the matter.