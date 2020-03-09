Main 

Omani students in UK warned not to leave country

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: The Omani Cultural Attache Office (CAO) in London said that it has been contacted by a number of students who wish to return to the Sultanate fearing the spread of coronavirus in their place of stay.

“We request you to follow the developments and instructions issued by the local authorities in the cities in which you reside and not to travel during this period except in cases of extreme necessity,” the Omani CAO said.

It added, “It won’t be possible to allow those who leave the country of study to return according to the laws of some countries, especially for those coming from countries where injuries have prevailed. Also, when studies are suspended in any institution it is advised to stay at home and avoid unjustified exit from the country.”

The Omani CAO urged the students, not to panic and follow-up instructions and developments in the matter.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5384 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Travelogue #PakistanAwaits launched in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Travelogue #PakistanAwaits launched in Muscat

Oman Air launches a WhatsApp Service

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air launches a WhatsApp Service

Biometric information must for Canada visa: MOHE

Oman Observer Comments Off on Biometric information must for Canada visa: MOHE