Omani students in UK urged to stay home

LONDON: The Omani Cultural Attaché Office in London has urged all Omani students based in the United Kingdom to comply with the instructions issued by the local authorities as part of precautionary measures against Covid-19. It urged Omani students to heed stay-at-home order and avoid unnecessary contact with others during the lockdown period.

The Cultural Attaché Office attached a link specifying the reasons for stepping outside during the national lockdown: https://gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home#when-you-can-leave-home.

In a statement, the Cultural Attaché Office notified Omani students not to step out of home after sunset for their own safety amid the current conditions as most roads are empty which makes them susceptible to crimes.

Omani students in the UK were advised to keep in contact with the Cultural Attaché Office and urged Omani English language learners to communicate with their host families.

