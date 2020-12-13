Main 

Omani students’ company preps for global competition

Muscat: The students’ company Shatla is preparing to represent Asia next year at a global entrepreneurships award after clinching three prizes at the Injaz Al Arab Young Entrepreneurs Competition on the Arab world level that made it the first Omani start-up company to win three international awards since the Sultanate won its last award in 2008.

Shatla students company will represent 22 Arab countries internationally on continent-based competition in partnership with Junior Achievement. The winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize which will be allocated for setting up a fully-fledged company.

Shatal is an electronic platform serving as a mediator between nurseries and customers and provides them with a wide range of seeds, plants and agricultural machines.

