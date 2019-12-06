Omani student stabbed to death in London

An Omani student was stabbed to death on Friday in London, according to the Sultanate’s embassy in UK.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad bin Abdullah al Araimi, in his 20’s was a final year student in the UK. His friend, another GCC national sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Twitter account of the Oman Embassy in London said: “A regrettable stabbing attack took place in London that claimed the life of Omani student Mohammed bin Abdullah al Araimi. With great sadness and sorrow, the Embassy in London extends its condolences to the family of the deceased. We are closely following up with British authorities to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

According to the Royal Oman Police (ROP) sources, which are in touch with the UK police, the incident happened on Friday at 1 am and he was found unconscious in Knightsbridge after the knife-welder’s attack and was rushed to the hospital. However, he was proclaimed dead before they could do anything and that no arrest was made so far.

Related