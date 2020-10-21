Omani SME launches national initiative to support healthcare providers

Muscat: Based on Royal Directives stipulated in Oman Vision 2040, which aims to empower the private sector and support it to match global competitive standards, local Omani firm Kaizen Medical Management Company has announced the launch of an initiative that includes all healthcare providers from clinics, and hospitals in the Sultanate of Oman, by providing its services in the field of evaluation and the application of quality and international accreditation, totally free of charge. The company through this initiative aims to support the sector, to promote it in order to be able to compete at the GCC level and the region as a whole.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, Dr Salim bin Said al Wahaibi (pictured) said, “This step will not be phased, but rather a permanent service that we will endeavour for Kaizen to provide to healthcare workers in the private sector for free. It is our conviction that real development in this sector requires the initiators and continuous development of services.

Dr Al Wahaibi added, “During our many years of work in this field, we were able to enumerate a list of the obstacles facing health service providers, at the top of which is the issue of quality and international accreditation, which requires a great effort to implement and allocate a budget for its development. This is why our initiative was to cooperate with health facilities operating in the private sector and to reduce the financial burden by providing these services free of charge.

Bassem al Mubarak, Chief Operating Officer in Kaizen Medical Management said, “The medical sector in the Sultanate is entering a new phase that takes health services to an advanced level. Therefore, the application of quality is the only way for the sector to advance and comply with international standards and at the same time it is a way to protect our society from infection and medical errors.”

Kaizen provides these services in the form of a field visit to the facility by a specialised team in the company’s quality assurance department. This is done in order to prepare a detailed report in which they can understand the shortcomings, and the quality and approval requirements of the facility, followed by a visit from the Kaizen team to explain these points and their relevance to the laws and requirements approved by the competent authorities in Oman.