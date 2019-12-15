Omani-Saudi forum begins

RIYADH: The Omani-Saudi Forum began in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday. The forum is organised by the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) in cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia as part of the Invest in Oman campaign launched by Ithraa in 2015.

Hosted by the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), the forum in the first day discussed opportunities for joint cooperation in the economic and investment fields available in the Sultanate. Besides, debates on ways for reaching agreements and strategic partnerships between the Omani and Saudi establishments.

Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Chairman of Ithraa, underscored the strength of the Omani-Saudi relations as Saudi Arabia is considered a strategic partner given the volume of the existing investment between the two countries. He added that the Sultanate, through the efforts being taken by Ithraa, is looking forward to furthering commercial and investment cooperation between the two countries in tourism, logistics and other fields as well as drawing investments that match the aspirations of the upcoming period in the Sultanate.

Dr Sami bin Abdullah al Obaidi, Chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), said the forum is aimed to enhance trade and investment ties between the business sectors of the two countries in confirmation to the fraternal relations binding Oman and Saudi Arabia as well as push forward the relations of constructive cooperation between the two countries.

The forum will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways for fostering cooperation in the commercial and investment fields as well as identify investment opportunities available in the Sultanate particularly in the fields of tourism, health and logistics.

Related