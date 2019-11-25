Business Oman 

Omani Rial Sovereign Sukuk programme launched

Oman Observer

The Government of the Sultanate of Oman acting through the Ministry of Finance has mandated Bank Muscat (including its Shariah compliant window, Meethaq Islamic Banking), Bank Nizwa and Alizz Islamic Bank as Issue Managers to establish an Omani Rial Sovereign Sukuk Programme and the launch of the first Sukuk issuance under the Programme.
A 5-year and 7-year dual-tranche benchmark Sukuk is being offered to investors through a book-building process that opened for subscription on Monday, November 25, 2019 and will continue until Sunday, December 8, 2019 with a minimum investment amount of RO 100,000 for each investor.

