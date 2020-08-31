Main 

Omani researcher bags first place in Annual Meeting of Nuclear Medicine in India

Muscat: Among 20 participants, the Omani researcher Dr Qusai Hamed al Umairi, BHD in Nuclear Medicine, won first place on the 4th Annual Meeting of Nuclear Medicine held in the Republic of India.

His research paper was entitled (Dielectric contrast enhancing properties of chitosan-coated magnetic nanoparticles: In-vivo and In-vitro study).

Al Umairi was awarded in the presence of a number of professors, doctors and researchers from around the world.

In this regard, he said,” to be honoured is not the end of the journey but a step to excellence. It is an appreciation and commendation for efforts exerted by a person and an inspiration to give the best. It reflects a good impression, for his work has not gone in vain. It also reflects the importance of an achievement on others. In contrast, a person mainly has to work hard for the purpose of raising the name of his country, not just for receiving words of praise and thank”.

Meanwhile, Al Umairi had previously bagged a number of prizes in nuclear medicine. Proudly, he has an outstanding scientific career crowned with success and excellence.

