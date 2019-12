DOHA: A meeting was held in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday between members of the Tourism Committee at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), led by Ali bin Salim al Hajri, and a number of Qatari businessmen.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation in the areas of tourism and investment. The meeting also reviewed the investment opportunities in the tourism sector in the Sultanate and the most important projects being implemented in the tourism sector, as well as efforts of the Tourism Ministry in promoting the sector and utilising the tourism potentials.

— ONA

Related