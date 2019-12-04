Omani products exhibition inaugurated in Nizwa

An exhibition of Omani products, organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), has been opened at the external square next to the OCCI branch in Nizwa in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The expo will continue until December 7.

The inaugural ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Hinai, State Council Member, in the presence of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of the OCCI.

A group of companies, institutions, factories, productive families and craftsmen are participating in the exhibition. With 50 corners for various industries and products, the expo includes various industrial and handicraft items such as incense, perfumes, beauty products, dates, honey, Omani daggers, agricultural products, and Omani clothes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hamad bin Said al Rubkhi, Chairman of the Chamber’s branch in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, said: “The conduct of the Omani Industries and Products Exhibition for the second year comes with the objectives of the Chamber to activate various economic sectors and strengthen the role of private institutions in different fields. The OCCI branch understands the importance of expanding relations and cooperation with various categories of the private sector, and encourage owners and businesswomen to promote and market their products.”

“This is in support of the government’s plans to encourage initiatives by entrepreneurs that will contribute to the development efforts of the Sultanate to increase gross domestic product, and provide suitable job opportunities for job-seekers. Moreover, it also aims to encourage and highlight the products of institutions, companies, factories, productive families and entrepreneurs. It also highlights the quality, diversity and competitiveness of Omani products,” Hamad bin Said al Rubkhi added.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Hinai, along with others, visited the exhibition stalls and learned about the various local products and industries.

The exhibition will have a number of events each day. It will be open from 3.30 pm to 10 pm on all days except on the concluding day on Saturday when it will be open from 10 am to 10 pm.

