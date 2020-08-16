Omani ports record success in first half of 2020

Omani ports achieved positive results during the first half of this year, represented by an increase in handling, shipping and export operations, and the promotion of direct import with countries of the world, according to figures by the National Center of Statistics and Information.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the Omani ports have continued to operate with high efficiency to provide all the basic needs of the local markets of vegetables and fruits, in addition to grains, meat and livestock as the Sultanate’s markets witness an abundance of supplies of all goods and commodities.

During the first half of 2020, Omani ports handled 1. 1 million heads of livestock, 60.2 thousand vehicles and 4.5 thousand ships, 8.9 million tons of liquid goods, 2.6 million containers, and 24.4 million tones of general commodities.

Achieving these results is attributed to the efforts made by the Asyad Group to connect the Sultanate’s ports with regional ports to support direct import in cooperation with government agencies. Also thanks to its promotional campaign for global direct lines and the incentive benefits provided by the ports in addition to facilitating customs clearance procedures.

During the first quarter, more than 50 direct flights were operated with Bandar Abbas and Jask port in the Islamic Republic of Iran since the launch of the regional flights. The number of operating vessels increased to more than 14. Moreover, the ports have worked to increase the number of direct import trips from the country of origin through operating many ships designated for transporting various types of vegetables and fruits using large refrigerated containers, in coordination with the various concerned government agencies, to ensure the quality of the upcoming vegetables and fruits and the needs of the local market.

Officials said the direct import service from the country of origin has saved time, costs and efforts for importers and traders and that was reflected positively on

the level of operational operations. It also contributed to attracting many suppliers from the country of origin as well as local importers or Omani merchants. This service has a competitive advantage which is a speedy arrival of shipments without the presence of a third party, in addition to the speed of customs clearance. The officials agreed that this service has also revitalised local handling companies, and opened plenty of job opportunities for young Omanis working in the transport and freight sector.