Omani ports post positive growth in 2020

MUSCAT, FEB 13 – Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the global trade and economy, Oman’s strategically located and well-equipped ports, offering end-to-end comprehensive logistics solutions, have witnessed a surge in their operational and commercial business, according to Asyad Group.

In all, more than 9,000 vessels called at Omani ports in 2020. General cargo handled at Omani ports totalled about 54.0 million tonnes. Liquid bulk volumes rose 3.45 per cent to 18.4 million tonnes, while container throughput climbed 5 per cent to 5.2 million TEUs.

Livestock direct imports saw a noteworthy increase in 2020, marking a 38.7 per cent rise versus 2019, with 2.5 million heads of cattle imported through Omani ports in 2020.

Imports and exports of around 106.9 thousand vehicles and machineries in 2020; 13.4 per cent lower than the previous year, due to the slowdown of the global economy and its direct impact on the local and regional markets.

Working in close co-operation with government agencies, Asyad Group endeavoured to facilitate cross-regional trade and secure local market requirements for commodities and goods from their country of origin, through linking Omani ports with 86 regional and global counterparts.

“The resilient and prompt response of Omani ports to the repercussions of the global pandemic is a testament to the effectiveness of their operations, leadership and the integrated model and collaborative efforts amongst the logistics sector in Oman,” the group stated.

An upward momentum in volume of handling and cargo operations featured the annual performance of Omani ports in 2020 at a time direct imports from global and regional destinations also saw a boost, thanks to tremendous efforts exerted by Asyad Group, which linked the Sultanate’s ports with 86 regional counterparts.

Asyad Group continued to put into practice the National Logistics Strategy 2040 (SOLS 2040) to reinforce Oman as a global logistics hub through increasing direct shipping lines; operating 200 cargo ship weekly trips; facilitating direct export and import of goods from their countries of origin; and boosting the government’s returns on investments in seaports, free zones, shipping, and logistics companies.