Omani poet among world’s influential figures

PARIS: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the inclusion of Omani poet Nasser bin Salim al Rawahi, nicknamed (Abu Muslim al Bahlani), among the influential figures on the occasion of the centenary of his death. This comes in the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference at its headquarters in Paris on Thursday.

Abu Muslim al Bahlani, who died in 1920, was chosen as a poet and pioneer of the diaspora journalism in Zanzibar. His global influence has extended beyond the borders of the homeland to many parts of the Arab world and East Africa. Thus, the name of the great poet of Oman will be immortalised in the list of the world’s creators.

The inclusion of the great Omani poet Abu Muslim was the culmination of the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Education represented by the Omani National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

The achievement is a continuation of the Sultanate’s efforts to include four globally influential Omani figures on the list of the programme of the fiftieth or centenary anniversary of the important historical events and globally influential figures. The personalities are: the great linguist and founder of the prosody Al Khalil bin Ahmed al Farahidi who was included in 2006; the physician and pharmacist Rashid bin Omeira who was listed in 2013; the encyclopedic and social reformer Shaikh Nur A’Din al Salmi who was listed in 2015; and the physicist and Omani physician Abu Mohammed al Azdi (Ibn al Dhahabi) who was listed in 2015. — ONA

