Omani pilot student dies in Spain crash

Photo: L’avioneta accidentada a Bonastre. (Foto: ACN)

The Embassy of the Sultanate in Madrid has confirmed that an Omani student, Saud bin Hamad al Ma’wali, died on Friday, following the crash of a plane during a flight training mission in Spain.

The instructor of the Aviation School also died in the accident.

According to the local media report, the two people died when a plane had left Spain’s in Bonastre (Baix Penedès) region. The plane had left Sabadell Airport at 6pm and was expected to land at Reus at 8:30 pm on Friday.

According to sources in the local fire service, The victims were a student and an instructor of the pilot training school – sabadellenca Aero Link. The student was born in Oman and was 27 years old. The teacher 40 years old and was called Víctor V G.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.