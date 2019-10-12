Main 

Omani pilot student dies in Spain crash

The Embassy of the Sultanate in Madrid has confirmed that an Omani student, Saud bin Hamad al Ma’wali, died on Friday, following the crash of a plane during a flight training mission in Spain.

The instructor of the Aviation School also died in the accident.

According to the local media report, the two people died when a plane had left Spain’s in Bonastre (Baix Penedès) region. The plane had left Sabadell Airport at 6pm and was expected to land at Reus at 8:30 pm on Friday.

According to sources in the local fire service, The victims were a student and an instructor of the pilot training school – sabadellenca Aero Link. The student was born in Oman and was 27 years old. The teacher 40 years old and was called Víctor V G.

 

