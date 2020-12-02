Omani payment platform launches virtual wallet

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, DEC 2

In alignment with global developments in the financial technology sector, Omani smart payment solutions provider Thawani Technologies has launched several new updates on its pioneering payments platform.

One of the most important updates added to the new system is the Mojab Virtual Wallet, in addition to the smoother registration and the ability to distinguish bank cards.

Meanwhile, the virtual wallet supports money transfers to individuals via their phone numbers. The process of searching for merchants and paying them remotely through the platform has also become a lot easier with the remote payment feature “Wayyak Bill” and “Barq”.

For fast payment on the service site, the Thawani Check Out feature allows website and application owners to connect with the platform within few hours and access additional features, as well as improvements to the bill payments service.

Shaikh Khalid al Zubair, Co-Founder and Chairman of Thawani Technologies, said, “Thawani provides innovative solutions that are on par with global developments in financial technology and we are constantly enhancing them in response to the growing demand for e-commerce.

Time and again our solution has proved its efficiency, effectiveness and ability to adapt to crises, while defininig frameworks that achieve governance principles for financial systems and contribute to the legalisation of revenue collection.”

Eng Majed al Amiri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Technologies Company, added, “Another advantage of the electronic wallet is that it can be accompanied by a card that can be linked to the user’s account, allowing them to pay quickly and safely at the same time. Moreover, our new system fulfills all security and privacy standards in line with the Central Bank of Oman’s own systems and global systems.

We are always keen to use international expertise to evaluate our own system and check the quality of its performance, which is why in just a few short years we have become the leading platform for e-transactions and payments set-up.”

