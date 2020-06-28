Omani Honey Market’s electronic platform launched

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries on Sunday launched an electronic platform codenamed Shahad, a key feature of the 14th Omani Honey Market.

The platform showcases and sells honey and products of Omani beekeepers from different governorates of the Sultanate.

The week-long souq was inaugurated under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The conversion of the Omani Honey Market into an online shopping platform came as a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) that prevails in the Sultanate and the rest of the world.

The souq, which continues till the 4th of July, is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in cooperation with Al Riyada Al Raqmiya company to shed light on Omani honey and other related products.

The volume of online sale via Shahad stood at more than 5.5 tonnes of various types of Omani honey.

Prior to display, the Ministry took specimens from honey products marketed by Omani beekeepers to ensure that they meet Omani standards and specifications. –ONA