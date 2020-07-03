Omani Honey Market extended till July 12

Muscat: The 14th edition of the Omani Honey Market organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has been extended till July 12, according to thr Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. The week- long festival opened by Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries last Sunday has been showcasing diverse collection of honey and honey products online attracting beekeepers as well as customers from the region and beyond.

“We have also launched a catalog of products available and purchase methods to support participants and make it easy for customers to scroll through the products,” Dr Yousuf al Raisi, Assistant Director General for Agriculture and Livestock Marketing and Investment at the Ministry said.

Titled ‘Shahd’, there have been more than 5.5 tons of honey products, a collection of 36 beekeepers from various governorates of the Sultanate up for a grab at the event.

“Shahd aims to highlight Omani honey and other local bee products to the rest of the world and provide consumers with the opportunity to communicate between the honey producers”, he adds.

Shahd has several types of honey that vary between honey produced in mountainous areas, plains, desert and coastal areas. They include honey, cedar honey, flower honey, and other local herbal products which have great demand locally as well as internationally.