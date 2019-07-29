Omani Hajj mission arrives in Jeddah

Muscat: The Omani Hajj pilgrimage mission arrived at King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Saeed al Hinai, head of the pilgrimage mission, and about 169 members.

The delegation was received upon arrival by the Rashid bin Salim al Arimi, Consul General of the Sultanate in Jeddah.

The pilgrimage mission is entrusted to serve the pilgrims of the Sultanate of 14000 pilgrims and need and facilitate the pilgrimage.

During the trip, Sultan al Hinai, head of the Hajj mission, congratulated delegates on their choice to perform the Hajj. He also congratulated them on the honor of serving pilgrims in the Sultanate and wishing them success.

The Omani pilgrimage mission held a number of agreements for Hajj arrangements for the year 1440H with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia, as stated in the press conference held recently, which included the controls of joint work and the provisions of organizing the travel of pilgrims and determining the share of the Sultanate.

Followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the National Association for the Pilgrims of the Arab States, which included mechanisms for joint action in facilitating and guaranteeing the care and services of the pilgrims in the Holy Land and the Mina and Arafat camps. The mission also signed the minutes of the coordination meeting with Al-Ahlia Foundation to facilitate the services of the pilgrims in Madinah. It also signed an agreement with the Office of the unified agents, according to which the wages of services and transport fees were determined.