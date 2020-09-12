Omani firm takes lead in becoming carbon neutral

MUSCAT, SEPT 12 – Muscat Livestock & Trading Co LLC (MLS), a leading procurer, processor and marketer of premium meat products, has announced that the company has committed to the United Nations Climate Neutral Now initiative, to support global society in achieving climate neutrality. This means that the company is estimating, reducing and compensating its greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to make no net release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

MLS has joined stakeholders from around the globe that have promised to effectively help implement the Paris Agreement to accelerate the transformative change needed to reach greenhouse gas (GHG) emission neutrality (i.e. climate neutrality) by 2050, while also supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. “Climate change is happening and action is needed now”, Salim Ahmed Sultan al Dighaishi, Director, MLS said. “We are reducing our carbon footprint and are taking climate action by supporting a worthy green project in a developing country to become Oman’s first carbon neutral company’’.

“It is more important than ever to engage everyone in global climate action and to collaborate towards a climate neutral world. We engaged an outside consultant to work with the Climate Change secretariat/UNFCCC to help us achieve our goal of carbon neutral recognition. We hope that by joining a UN level international campaign we will encourage other organisations in Oman to understand the vital importance of measuring, reducing and offsetting carbon emissions to help tackle climate change now and create a more sustainable future’’, he said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers in Oman have found comfort in beef like never before as reflected by traffic to our online store being in the top 2 per cent since launch’’, said Nadeem Ahmed, Director MLS.

“We’re proud to be recognised as carbon neutral. We acknowledge the influence we have on world culture and the responsibility we have to take an active part in contributing to the realisation of this goal.

We are aware the environmental footprint of cattle has been a contentious issue but with sustainability initiatives such as Climate Neutral Now there’s a realisation that the beef industry is making an effort to head in the right direction’’, he says.

Related