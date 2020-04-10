Omani firm increases capacity to meet demand for gloves, masks

Muscat: The Salalah Medical Supplies Manufacturing (SMSM) will increase its production capacity to meet the increasing demand for face masks, gloves and other medical supplies due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Ahmed bin Aqeel al Ibrahim, CEO, said that SMSM has a capacity to produce two million gloves and 100,000 face masks per day to meet local demand from both the public and private health sectors.

“We managed to provide the healthcare institutions with two million face masks in March and are currently focusing on the essential medical supplies that are in high demand,” he added.

Since the end of 2019, SMSM operated an additional line for producing 10 types of medical gloves and two types of face masks.”

Surplus products will be exported to the GCC countries.