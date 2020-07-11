Omani emerging company produces antimicrobial shields

MUSCAT: Atoms Lab, an emerging enterprise incubated by the National Business Centre (NBC) of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has succeeded in manufacturing antimicrobial face shields using 3-D printing technology.

Yumna al Sharjiyah, CEO of Atoms Lab said the company has utilized materials produced by nanotechnology by mixing polymer and copper to obtain the microbial resistance quality on the shield.

During the first months that followed the outbreak of the COVID-19, the company manufactured more than 1,000 shields which were made available to beneficiaries inside the Sultanate with another quantity exported to GCC countries.

Besides, the company provided 3-D printers for enterprises that have undertaken the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE), with the Sultanate producing more PPE than any other country in the GCC region, Al Sharjiyah said.

The sale volume of 3-D printers in the Sultanate was the highest among the GCC states with 75 per cent as the company which was founded in 2018, became involved in developing pioneering solutions for the manufacturing sector.

The National Business Centre, established by Madayi in 2013 is the key incubator of small and medium enterprises in the Sultanate and offers technical, managerial and logistic support to entrepreneurs and innovators to help them set up economically viable ventures. Besides, NBC plays a big role in accelerating the economy by encouraging and inspiring young Omanis to uncover their entrepreneurial potentials. — ONA