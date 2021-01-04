Main 

Omani documentary film wins Best Short Documentary Award in Tehran

Tehran: The short documentary “Omani Nairooz” directed by Hussein al Balushi, won the Best Short Film Documentary Award at the International Moving Film festival in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The documentary talks about the bullfighting sport that is popular in the Governorates of North and South Al Batinah.

“Omani Nairooz” has recently won the Excellence Award in Japan, in addition to the Bronze Award at the 10th Muscat International Festival and the Audience Award at the Zagora International Festival in the Kingdom of Morocco. –ONA

 

