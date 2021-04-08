Omani doctor finds fertility booster for Arabian horses

Muscat: An Omani police vet, fond of horses that helped him choose his career in caring for the mute creatures, has shot into the limelight after his studies found out that a product from birds can boost fertility in horses.

According to the research jointly carried out by Major Doctor Khalid al Khaldi, Head of veterinary Department at the Mounted Police Division of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) along with the Univerisiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) the fertility of mares can be boosted by using a solution prepared based on a natural product of swiftlet birds called Edible Bird’s Nest (EBN).

Dr Khalid al Khaldi did the experimental work as part of his PhD project at the ROP with his lead researcher, Associate Professor Dr Nurhusien Yimer from the Univerisiti Putra Malaysia (UPM). The current study in mares has proven to improve fertility among them.

The EBN is well-known in the SEA countries (Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei and Timor Leste) and it has been consumed by humans for centuries for the purposes of a wide range of traditionally believed health benefits.

The innovation, named as Fertility Booster in Mares (FBM) has been tested and shown to prevent unwanted reactions in the uterus following breeding, improve uterine health and create a favourable environment for conception, and ultimately enhancing pregnancy success rate. The researchers believe that this technology which is a safe to use natural product would have a potential benefit within the valuable horse breeding industry as it will help in cutting down pregnancy wastages and associated economical losses. This innovation has been evaluated and is currently protected by UPM’s office for Intellectual Property, Putra Science Park (PSP).

Arabian horses are considered one of the most beautiful horse breeds in the world for their metabolic efficiency, ability to withstand harsh desert climatic conditions, and unwavering loyalty. The purebred Arabian horses were a part of the survival of Bedouins and their culture in the Arabian Peninsula. Oman’s Arabian horses are of world fame and they are make the largest mounted army in the world, the “Royal Cavalry”.