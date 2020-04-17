Omani citizens in Morocco requested to register

Omani nationals who are currently in the Kingdom of Morocco who wish to return home are requested by the Sultanate of Oman’s Embassy in Rabat to contact the embassy as soon as possible.

They can contact telephone numbers: 0611010008, 0537751764 and 0537751771 .

Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been coordinating with its embassies to bring back nationals from various countries following the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to World Health Organisation’s statistics, the number of cases currently reported in Morocco is 2,283 with 130 deaths. A total of 249 people recovered so far but active cases stand at 1,904.

Since March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been coordinating with authorities concerned in bringing back students and citizens from various countries.

The move is part of constructive efforts made by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and other relevant authorities to facilitate the return of Omani citizens from abroad on account of travel restriction imposed by many countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Omani citizens have already returned from USA, UK, Canada, Egypt, Jordan, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and European countries. All citizens coming from abroad have to undergo a 14-day quarantine and the Ministry of Health has organized institutional quarantine centers for the purpose.

The relief and sheltering sector have provided more than 23 hotels to serve as institutional quarantine centers in Muscat and the other governorates of the Sultanate.