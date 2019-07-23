Omani candidates invited to enrol for Entrepreneurial Winning Women Programme

MUSCAT, JULY 23 – Women entrepreneurs in the Sultanate have been invited to participate in the 2019 edition of the Entrepreneurial Winning Women programme launched by global professional services firm EY in the MENA region as part of its ongoing effort to recognise and support women entrepreneurs who are contributing to their local economies. The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women programme recognises high potential women entrepreneurs whose businesses exhibit potential to scale operations and provides them with an extensive network of mentors and a knowledge sharing platform to enable them to fast-track their business growth to the next stage.

The 2018 edition of the Winning Women programme witnessed significant interest from women entrepreneurs in the region. The seven winners from last year’s edition generated a combined revenue of $5 million and collectively employed over 230 people. Their companies ranged across various sectors including pharmaceutical, cosmetics and skincare, technology, education and non-profit, and were based in geographies that included Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE.

Speaking about the initiative, Sheikha al Fulaij, Partner, Entrepreneurial Winning Women MENA Programme Sponsor, EY, said: “We are witnessing a remarkable shift in the MENA region in terms of the role of women in the workforce – they are not only leading their own businesses but also claiming their place in the corporate boardroom. In addition, regional governments are recognising the direct benefits of supporting women entrepreneurs, such as the boost to their local economies, and are implementing various measures to foster their growth.

“This EY initiative is designed to support these long-term national objectives by offering entrepreneurial women in the region a program that provides advice from experienced mentors, as well as offering access to an established business network. We believe initiatives such as the Entrepreneurial Winning Women program are a great way to encourage unique business ideas while at the same time celebrating the role of women in the region’s SME ecosystem.”

The free-of-cost, year-round program offers women entrepreneurs with an exclusive mentorship program designed to help accelerate and sustain the growth of their businesses in order to become global market leaders. Interested participants have until August 31, 2019 to apply for the second edition of the programme. To be eligible, applicants must be founding CEOs with at least 51 per cent ownership of their company, in a registered business that is at least two years old. Additionally, the business should be headquartered in the MENA region, and should have an annual revenue of $250,000 or more.