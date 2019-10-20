Omani-British joint exercise begins

The Royal Army of Oman (RAO), represented by Musandam Security Force, and the British Marines units held a

number of joint activities as part of the Omani-British joint exercise (Musandam Fort 1), which will last until October 29. The exercise aims at promoting the existing military cooperation between the two sides, and the implementation of

joint exercises in various climatic conditions, geographical terrains and biodiversity in order to achieve sharing of expertise and gaining skills from both sides participating in the drill.

