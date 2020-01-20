Omani author Jokha al Harthi’s Celestial Bodies translated into Malayalam

Celestial Bodies, the Man Booker prize winning novel by Omani writer Jokha al Harthy, has been translated into a South Indian language.

Titled with English meaning Ladies of the Moonlight, the book in Malayalam was launched at a function held at Nilambur, Malappuram District in Kerala last week.

Jokha is the first Arab writer to win the Man Booker World Prize for the novel Celestial Bodies, which tells the story of three sisters.

The book, translated by Ibrahim Badshah Wafi for Olive Publications, was launched by Dr M K Muneer, Member of the State Legislative Assembly, in front of a selected gathering.

“I’m happy to launch the book that made Oman proud in Malayalam which is a widely spoken language and which has a global presence,” said Jokha after launching the book. Jokha’s original work in Arabic was translated by Marilyn Booth, a professor from the United States.

The prize, given to the best book translated into English and published in Britain, is seen as the world’s most significant award for translated fiction. It is different from the Booker Prize, for fiction originally published in English.

