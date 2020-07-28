Oman workers’s federation issues statement on Value-Added-Tax

The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) said it has been studying the draft Value-Added Tax (VAT) law, including its benefits such as offering new revenue sources for the government with increased liquidity, which will directly contribute to finding new job opportunities.

GFOW said stressed at the same time the importance of slowing down the application of the tax as in the current situation, it will directly affect the livelihood of citizens and workers in the private sector in particular, given the low wages of a large segment of them.

GFOW said there is a need for a comprehensive study on the situation of workers in the private sector in partnership with the relevant authorities before the enactment of the tax law and setting a date for its implementation, so that appropriate mechanisms and solutions can be established that limit the risks and negative effects of the tax.

It also called for providing support to the low-income private-sector workers and excluding goods and services that are included in the tax, such as basic foodstuffs, services, education, and health care for this category.