Oman woodball team impress in Taiwan

Oman national woodball team claimed third place at the competitions stroke category (singles) at the 24th edition of Taiwan Open International Woodball Championship which will conclude on Sunday.

The Sultanate doubles team which comprised Mohammed Said al Niyadi and Said Mohammed al Farsi bagged top place at the stroke category (doubles).

The other national team which included Mohammed al Niyadi, Said al Farsi, Adil al Niyadi and Yaqoob al Abrawi finished in fourth position at the team stroke competitions.

The national woodball team’s Mohammed al Niyadi secured ninth spot at the singles category as he qualified among the best twelve players in the championship.

Omani umpire Saada al Habsi participated in the championship as she officiated some of the competitions. Al Habsi received an appreciation from the organising committee for her high performance during the course of the championship.

Apart from the Taiwan Open International Woodball Championship, the International Woodball Federation held their General Assembly meeting for 2019. Ahmed bin Darwish al Balushi, Chairman of Oman Sepak Takraw, Kabaddi and Woodball Committee, was selected as the Vice-Chairman of the Asian Woodball Federation.

As many as 15 countries took part at the 24th edition of Taiwan Open International Woodball Championship including Denmark, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Taiwan and the Sultanate. The Taiwan Open was classified as the top class event in the woodball sport since it featured the top teams and professional players from different parts of the world.

The Sultanate squad in the championship included the following: Said al Farsi, Mohammed al Niyadi, Adil al Niyadi, Abdullah al Mukhaini, Fawzi al Sinani and Yaqoob al Abrawi.

Referee Saada al Habsi and administration staff Mahmood al Farsi were also in the Sultanate squad. The delegation was headed by Ahmed bin Darwish al Balushi, Chairman of Oman Sepak Takraw, Kabaddi and Woodball Committee.

