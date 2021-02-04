Oman withdraws ‘Profinal Suspension’ from market

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) represented by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control issued a circular to recall and suspend the dispensation of ‘Profinal Suspension’ product, manufactured by the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Julphar.

Profinal Suspension is a pediatric pain-relieving, fever-lowering, and anti-inflammatory oral medicine. The withdrawn was due to non-compliance to the approved specifications concerning the limit of the active ingredient and the presence of undissolved depositions accumulated on the bottle wall of the product, which does not dissolve by shaking.

Therefore, the local agent of the manufacturer has been notified to arrange the recall of the product’s batches from all private and public health care institutions, noting that the same decision was made in other Gulf countries including its country of origin.

MOH has called on everyone to stop using the above-mentioned medicine and to see the physician to prescribe an alternative medicine.