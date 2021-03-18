Oman wins prize for best film on cybersecurity, crime control

TUNIS: The Sultanate, represented by the Royal Oman Police (ROP), has won the Arab world’s best cybersecurity film prize, which was awarded to Oman after a competition focusing on the production of public awareness films in the field of cybersecurity crime control.

The competition was organised by the Secretariat General of Arab Interior Ministers on the sidelines of the 44th conference of Arab security and police commanders.

The meeting, held via videoconferencing, was run from the Secretariat General’s premises here.

This year’s contest focused on deepening security awareness among citizens and encouraging them to contribute to crime control. It had five main areas: Controlling extremism and terrorism, controlling the use of narcotics and psychotropic substances, controlling cybersecurity crimes, protecting human rights and enhancing traffic safety.

Besides entrenching awareness about the risks of crime, the ROP’s participation lays emphasis on cooperation with private sector establishments.

Similarly, the ROP had raised the Sultanate’s banner in 2016 when it bagged the best prize set for the best film on risks involved in the misuse of social media sites.

— ONA