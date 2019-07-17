Oman wins award for ‘Bride of Our Arabism’ radio programme

CAIRO: The Sultanate won the Excellence Award for the radio programme themed ‘Bride of Our Arabism’ during the honouring ceremony held for winners of the fourth edition of the Arab Media Excellence Award, under the theme ‘Jerusalem in the Eyes of Media’. The honouring was part of the 50th session of the Arab Information Ministers Council held in Cairo with the participation of the Sultanate’s delegation headed by Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information. The meetings discussed major issues of the Arab media and the strategic vision for its development to keep abreast of regional and international developments.

The award was received by Hilal bin Salim al Meshaifri, Director-General of the Sultanate’s Radio. A group of media personalities and organisations who supported the Jerusalem cause were honoured. The Council meeting began under the chairmanship of Turki bin Abdullah al Shabana, Minister of Information in Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. The Council discusses 18 items, most importantly the Palestinian cause, as well as the other topics such as the international media plan to address the unilateral American decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The agenda also includes issues such as the Arab media strategy, the Arab media map for sustainable development, the role of the Arab media in addressing terrorism, the Arab e-media committee and the Arab media capital. — ONA