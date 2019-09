Oman’s paralympic athletes raised the tally of the medals for the Sultanate to five medals in the second edition of the West Asian Paralympic Games which is under way in Amman until September 22. Mohammed al Qasmi began the medal hunt for the Sultanate after he won the gold medal in sceptre throw for F32 category. Taha al Harrasi and Qusai al Rawahi also claimed gold in 100 metres sprint for T12 and T11 categories respectively.

Related