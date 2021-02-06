Oman welcomes new Executive Authority in Libya
Oman welcomes the formation of the new Libyan Executive Authority and appreciates the efforts made by the United Nations and with the support of the active states in this regard, an official statement from the Foreign Ministry said.
“Oman hopes that this will contribute to achieving security, stability, and development in Libya in a manner that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people,” the statement said.
U.N.-sponsored talks produced a new interim government for Libya on Friday aimed at resolving a decade of chaos, division and violence by holding national elections later this year.
Mohammed al-Menfi, a former diplomat from Benghazi, will head a three-man presidency council, while Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, from the western city of Misrata, will head the government as prime minister.