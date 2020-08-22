Oman welcomes ceasefire agreement in Libya

Muscat: Oman has welcomed the ceasefire announcement in Libya, said an statement

“The Sultanate welcomes the declarations of a ceasefire by the head of the Libyan Presidency Council and the Speaker of Parliament for ceasefire and military operations. Oman hopes that this step will lead to a comprehensive national dialogue that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people. It calls on all to seize this opportunity to work seriously to reach a comprehensive and lasting peaceful solution to the Libyan issue,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

Libya’s UN-recognised government announced a ceasefire across the country on Friday and called for demilitarising the contested strategic city of Sirte, raising hopes for peace in the more than nine-year-old conflict.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) also called for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in March and for an end to an oil blockade imposed by rival forces since earlier this year.