Weather: Rains in Musandam, North Batinah

Muscat: It has been raining since Wednesday morning in the governorate of Musandam – 23.8 mm in Bukha, 15.2 mm in Dibba, 14.2 mm in Khasab and 6.6 mm in Madha of rainfall by 10 am.

While it has been cloudy over most areas in the northern part of the Sultanate, Musandam and North Al Batinah were identified as two places that were expected to receive heavy rains.

According to the weather official at Oman Meteorology, there are also chances of rain expected in Al Buraimi and parts of areas around Al Hajr mountains in the Dakhiliya governorate, Coast of Oman Sea – South Al Batinah and Muscat. Most of the rain in these areas are expected to be light to moderate.

The current rains are due to the upper air trough formed over the northern parts of Oman.

The sea around Muscat and North al Batinah is expected to be moderate to rough with a height of 2 – 2.5 meters. In the other coastal areas, the sea condition is expected to be slight to moderate with a wave height of 1 to 1.5 meters.

Rains are to continue tomorrow as well with stronger chances along with the areas of Sea of Oman.

“What is to be noted is the fog development when the clouds clear away. High humidity and clear sky are ideal for fog formations and there could be fog from late night to early morning in South Al Sharqiya, Wusta, Dhofar as well as Al Dhahira and along with the Oman Sea coastal areas,” said the weather forecaster.

The weather expert also warned about visibility being reduced during fog.