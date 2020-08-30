Local Main 

Oman Vision 2040 Unit, Technology University sign agreement

Muscat: A coordination meeting was held here on Sunday by Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences during which the two sides discussed a plan for Blended Learning Project, which was one of the outcomes of the education lab held in October 2019.

The lab culminated in the issuance of Royal Decree No 81/2020, which stipulated the merging of Higher Technical College, technical colleges, colleges of applied sciences and Al Rustaq College of Education, bring them under one government university (University of Technology and Applied Sciences).

The meeting, held at the premises of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit in Al Khuwair, was attended by Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Head of the Unit, and Dr Said bin Hamad al Rubaiee, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

It was also attended by the Unit’s team tasked with the education sector, the labour market and employment.

The meeting looked into all responsibilities and missions of the University project’s committees, appointment of the project’s management team and a review of the merger project’s indicators. It also discussed means of addressing challenges in accordance with work system proceedings.

Dr Khamis and Dr Said signed the executive plan of the merger which will ensure smooth running in line with clear-cut indicators of performance to be followed up by the Unit in its approach to facilitating all challenges that might emerge during the implementation stage. –ONA

