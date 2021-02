MUSCAT: General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Sunday Gen Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command and his accompanying delegation.

The guest expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Sultanate for promoting the existing cooperation with the friendly United States of America (USA).

The two sides reviewed the strong historic relations binding the two friendly countries in various spheres to achieve the joint interests.

They also reviewed a range of current regional and international issues. The two sides also touched on matters of common concern.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohammed bin Nasser bin Ali al Za’abi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, and Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah al Ra’eesi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), also received separately Gen Kenneth McKenzie and his delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged views and discussed matters of common concern.

The meetings were attended by the US Ambassador to the Sultanate and the Military Attaché of the US Embassy in Muscat. — ONA