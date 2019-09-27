Oman U-19s in final stages of preparation ahead of Asian qualification tourney

Oman national U-19 football team enters the final gear up stages prior to the AFC Asian Championship Qualification which will take part in November.

It is expected that the head coach of Oman national U-19 football team, Yaqoob al Sabahi will finalise the list of the team after completion of the under way overseas camp in Egypt.

The Sultanate team had played two preparatory matches in the camp as part of the team’s build-up for the qualification. Al Sabahi’s boys played out a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in the first warm up match.

They also edged Ahli Egypt U-19 Club 2-1 in the second friendly where Omar al Salti and Yousef al Shukaily netted for the Sultanate.

In both the matches, the head coach tested many players and gave equal chances for all the players in the squad. The technical staff noted all the weakness points and worked with the players where they have to enhance their positive sides and avoid the negative sides. The team will conclude the camp on Sunday as they will take on Egypt U-18 team in tough friendly.

The Sultanate U-19 team are keen to secure their spot at the Asian finals in Iraq in 2020 as the U-16 team secured recently their slot in the AFC Asian Championship. The U-19 team will play against Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and Pakistan in Group A of the qualifications to AFC Asian U-19 Championship in Iraq in 2020. The qualifications will take place from November 2 until 10.

Al Sabahi’s boys completed their external camp in Romania in August. The team registered a 2-0 win against Moldova U-19 in a friendly as part of the camp. Also, the Sultanate players beat Romania team 2-1 in another warm up match.

The upcoming overseas camp for the team will be held in Iraq during October 29 to 31. It will be ahead to the AFC qualification where the technical staff aims to get the players accustomed to the conditions in the country ahead of the AFC tournament.

The U-19 team’s squad consists of following probables including: Abdulhameed al Hasani, Nouh al Raqadi (Bausher), Maytham al Ajmi (Al Ettihad), Muntsar al Zadjali, Al Yaqdhan al Mushaifri (Al Seeb), Nibras al Mashari, Essa al Naabi (Muscat), Fahim al Saadi (Al Musannah), Mohammed al Balushi, Wael al Harthi, Said al Salami (Al Suwaiq), Mohammed al Tarshi, Al Azhar al Balushi, (Al Shabab), Mahmood al Alawi, Omar al Salti, Hamed al Mukhani, Salim al Dawodi (Al Oruba), Mulham al Sunaidy (Oman), Fahad al Rasbi (Al Kamil W’al Wafi), Omar al Naimi, Nasser al Naimi, Mohammed al Hnai (Al Nahdha), Yousef al Shukaili (Ibri), Dawood al Jabri (Fanja), Abdullah al Yarubi (Al Bashayer), Salah al Khali, Khalfan al Rudaini, Khalid al Abadi (Saham) and Yousef al Shukaili (Ibri).