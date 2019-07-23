Oman U-19 team to conclude Turkey camp today

MUSCAT, July 23 – Oman national U-19 football team had mixed results in the two friendly matches against India during their overseas camp in Turkey. The Sultanate team edged out India 2-1 in the first friendly on July 19 in which Tariq al Mashari and Abdul Hameed al Hasani netted the goals. However, India were able to register a 1-0 victory in the second friendly on July 22. Oman national team will conclude the external camp after playing the third and final preparatory match against Jordan on Wednesday.

Later, the Sultanate team will be back to the domestic camps in Muscat from July 31 to August 9. Two more preparatory matches are confirmed for the national team in the upcoming camp against Uzbekistan on August 5 and 8. The team coached by Yaqoob al Sabahi is undergoing intensive preparation as the Sultanate will take part in the AFC Asian Championship Qualification in November. The Sultanate will play against Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and Pakistan in Group A of the qualifications to AFC Asian U-19 Championship in Iraq in 2020. The qualifications will be from November 2 to 10.

The next overseas camp for the team will take place in Iraq during October 29 to 31, to get the players accustomed to the conditions in the country ahead of the AFC tournament. The team had completed a domestic camp in Muscat in July. The internal camp included friendly matches against Syria team. Syria beat Oman 1-0 in the friendly on July 9.

Yaqoob al Sabahi is the head coach of Oman national U-19 team and the squad consists of 24 probables: Abdulhameed al Hasani (Bausher), Maytham al Ajmi, Hamza Qasboob (Al Ettihad), Sufyan Bait Amer (Dhofar), Qusai al Jaradi, Osama al Hadabi, Muntsar al Zadjali, Al Yaqdhan al Mushaifri (Al Seeb), Nibras al Mashari, Essa al Naabi (Muscat), Fahim al Saadi (Al Musannah), Tariq al Mashari (Jaalan), Mohammed al Balushi, Wael al Harthi (Al Suwaiq), Mohammed al Tarshi, Al Azhar al Balushi (Al Shabab), Khalid al Abadi, Khalfan al Rudaini (Saham), Omar al Salti, Hamed al Mukhani, Mahmood al Alawi, Salim al Dawodi (Al Oruba), Mulham al Sunaidy (Oman), Fahad al Rasbi (Al Kamil W’al Wafi) and Abdullah al Musharafi (Sur).