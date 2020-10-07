Oman U-16 team to commence second domestic camp on October 10

Muscat, October 7 –

Oman national U-16 football team will commence their second preparatory domestic camp on October 10 until 24 in Muscat. The internal camp is part of the comprehensive gearing up for the team prior to taking part at the AFC U-16 Championship which will begin in Bahrain in early 2021.

In the previous month and during the first camp after resumption of the sporting activities, the head coach of national U-16 football team, Hilal al Oufi, had stand on the physical and fitness situation of the players and noted down the strong and weakness points on the technical status for each player.

The previous camp did not feature any preparatory matches due to the restrictions on travel. However, with the gradual reopening of the airports, it is expected that the national teams panel may soon announce the friendlies after receiving the confirmation from the teams as some of GCC teams requested for friendly matches.

AFC U-16 Championship was supposed to begin on November 25 and conclude on December 13. However, in September the AFC had reviewed the schedules of the AFC U-16 and AFC U-19 Championships until early 2021 taking into consideration the need to prioritise the welfare of young players, as well as the travel and health challenges.

Oman will play against Tajikistan, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates teams in Group B at the AFC U-16 Championship. The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinal. The top four teams in the AFC U-16 finals will represent Asia at the Fifa U-17 World Cup in 2021 in Peru.

The U-16 team’s squad for the internal camp consists of following probables including: Salim al Abdali, Jawad al Ezzi, Hamza al Eisari, Abdulrahman al Jabri, Nebras al Busaidi (Seeb), Loqman Khamis, Murshid al Hamhami, Abdul Aziz al Ruzaiqi, Ammar al Saadi, Mishari al Hasani, Muhannad al Saadi (Suwaiq), Fahd al Mukhaini, Mamoun al Oraimi, Al Munthir al Hasani (Al Oruba), Turki Abdullah, Khalaad Yazeed, Mohamed AbdulHakeem, AbdulMajid al Balushi, Ali al Balushi (Al Ettihad), Ayham al Raqqadi, Abdulaleem al Rawahi (Fanja), Maytham al Mukhaini (Jalaan), Mansoor al Amri (Al Khaboura), Mohammed al Muqbali (Suhar), Al Motasim al Sameen (Dhofar) and Khalid al Hashemi (Al Nahda).

Adil Al Balushi