Oman U-16 football team resumes training sessions

Muscat, August 31 – The national U-16 football team will resume ground training on Friday at the Seeb Stadium. Resumption of the junior football team to the external training sessions were among the partial sporting activities which was allowed by the Supreme Committee before two weeks and that was dedicated for the national teams which are gearing up for participating in events abroad. Oman national U-16 football team head coach Hilal al Aufi, has announced the squad for an internal training camp that is scheduled to take place in Muscat from September 1 to 20. The preparatory camp will serve as a critical step for Oman U-16s gearing up for the AFC U-16 Championship that will be held in Bahrain from November 25 until December 12.

The warming up session which will begin today is expected to be under full precautionary measures to avoid spreading of the COVID-19 among the players. Oman Football Association (OFA) had prepared detailed proposal of precautionary measures and medical protocols which was implemented recently by Dhofar team players and it will apply as well for the junior team and futsal team. The medical considerations guidance is in full compliance to the Fifa and Asian Football Federation (AFC) rules and regulations and in direct coordination with the local Ministry of Health instructions. All the players will be tested for the COVID-19 test and the training sessions will be conducted under full implementation of the social distancing specially during the earlier training sessions. According to the medical protocol, the training sessions will begin by individuals warm up sessions and then moving into groups technical training. OFA announced in their official pages at twitter that the training sessions will be at closed doors due to the tough situation of the pandemic.

Al Oufi stated previously to Oman Daily Observer that the recent decision issued by the Supreme Committee will support the team to prepare well technically for the Asian event. The technical staff of the team depended during the last period on the remotely training sessions. There were sessions every week depended on giving the players a weekly schedule which included some physical training to ensure the fitness level of all the players. Technical strengthening, running exercises, withstand speed and other related training aspects.

Oman will play against Tajikistan, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates teams in Group B at the AFC U-16 Championship. The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinal.

The squad: Mohammed al Muqbali (Sohar), Salim al Abdali, Jawad al ezzi, Hamza al Eisari, Abdulrahman al Jabri, Nibras al Busaidi (Seeb), Loqman al Jadidi, Murshid al Hamhami, Abdulaziz al Ruzaiqi, Mishari al Hasani, Muhannad al Saadi, Mukhlid al Hashemi (Al Nahda) ), Mamoon al Arimi, Fahad al Mukhaini, Almotasim al Sameen (Dhofar), Turki Beit Rabee, Ayham al Raqadi, Abdulalim al Rawahi (Fanja), Abdulmajeed al Balushi, Ali al Balushi, Khalid Yazeed (Al Ettihad) Ahmed al Hilali (Rustaq), Ammar al Saadi (Suwaiq), Al Mundhir al Hasani (Al Oruba), Khalid Subaee (Al Ettihad) and Mansour al Amri (Al Khaboura).

