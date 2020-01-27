Oman Tourism College opens registration for International Summer Programme

Noble Oman Club, the volunteering and cultural exchange network of the Oman Tourism College, has announced the opening of its registration process for its 2020 International Summer Programme. The programme will see the club extend its travels to three different countries, namely, Tunisia, Azerbaijan and Bahrain and aims to provide participants with an enriching experience that combines the concepts of both, tourism and volunteering.

Dr Abdulkarim bin Sultan al Mughairi, Dean of OTC said, “Our keenness of organising an annual summer programme stems from our main objective of moulding the personality of our tourism students, enlightening them about the other cultures through exposure. Furthermore, we aim to instil in them the values of global volunteering and providing support as well as encourage teamwork and cooperation. The programme is also in line with our pillar of recognising the value of innovation in all aspects of our education process. All the activities in each respective trip will contribute towards the development of the personality and thinking of all participants, alongside enhancing their communication skills and knowledge.” This year’s summer programme comprises of educational tourism trips to Tunisia, Azerbaijan and Bahrain, with a range of activities offered in each country. Those who will be choosing to travel to Tunisia, will enjoy the experience of teaching English to students, learn about tourism photography and videography, build their tourism journalist/researcher skills as well as social media community management.

