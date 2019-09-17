Oman tops in safety and stability

Muscat: Oman was ranked number one in safety and security at the Arab level. The Sultanate has been listed among the most peaceful and safest countries in 2019 in the annual Expat Insider survey conducted by the Munich-based InterNations network, one of the most surveys worldwide.

The report measures safety and security procedures adopted by these countries. Around 79 per cent of the respondents said the Sultanate as the best country, while 69 per cent hailed the tranquility in Oman. 86 per cent were satisfied with the stability of the country. According to Global Peace Index (GPI), Oman is ranked the most peaceful nation in the Middle East andthe Sultanate the most attractive destination for expats and foreign investors. — ONA

