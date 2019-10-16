Oman to take part in WTM London 2019

Oman’s Ministry of Tourism will be among the exhibitors from the Middle East at this year’s WTM London 2019 expo, which takes place in the UK during November 4 – 6, 2019.

Delegates from the Sultanate, among other parts of the region, are heading to London, looking to achieve an even greater share of the multi-billion-dollar international travel market.

According to research from Colliers International, the UK is predicted to retain its position as one of the top European destinations for GCC nationals to visit – accounting for 890,000 trips by 2023.

Simon Press, Senior Director, WTM London, said: “While part of this growth can be attributed to the Middle East – and in particular the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s large expatriate populations, residents from the MENA region are no strangers to destinations within the UK, their culture and history – as well as their retail and luxury hospitality offerings.

“And in addition, the relaxation of tourist visa requirements combined with Brexit weakening the British Pound have provided an additional incentive for Middle Eastern tourists.”

This year, WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, turns 40 and 50,000 participants as well as 5,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries are expected to join in the celebrations with organisers predicting a record year for 2019, boosted by a strong contingent of exhibitors from the Middle East region.

The direct contribution of travel and tourism to the Middle East’s GDP is predicted to rise by 4.2 per cent per annum to $133.6 billion by 2028, according to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

